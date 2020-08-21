James E. McCardell, 86, of Leola, went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Born in Little Britain, PA he was the son of the late James B. and Erma M. McCardell. He was the loving husband of Anna Mae Hess McCardell for 59 years, who died in 2018.
A member of the Worship Center, Mr. McCardell was a public school teacher at Octorara and Lampeter-Strasburg school districts teaching health, physical education, and driver education. He had a deep love and respect for country serving in the U.S. Army during the late 1950's. He enjoyed all things Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State. He also loved to hunt and fish and instilled that same love for the outdoors in his sons. He had a deep love for his children and his grandchildren; devoted to birthdays, sporting events, school programs and supporting them endlessly.
He will be lovingly missed by: two sons, James married to Wendy Weik McCardell, Leola, Kevin married to Kimberly Stabinski McCardell, Lititz; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Daniel married to Pat, Kirkwood, Leslie married to Barb, Lancaster. A daughter, Marilyn Stoltzfus; a granddaughter, Hilary Stoltzfus; and a brother, Dale preceded him in death.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster. Viewing: 10-11 a.m. Interment: Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Save A Warrior, PO Box 694, New Albany, OH 43054. (419) 777-8291 saveawarrior.org Furman's – Leola