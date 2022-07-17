James E. Lefever, 74, of Leola, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Janet M. Rineer Lefever, with whom he shared 46 years of marriage this past April 24th. Born in Strasburg, he was the son of the late Harry J. and Alta Eisenberger Lefever.
Jim had worked as an estimator and project manager, working for Highway Materials Inc. and most recently, for Horst Construction.
He enjoyed hunting and many outdoor activities. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Leola. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as an SP5 in Germany during the Vietnam War.
In addition to his wife, Janet, he is survived by his daughter: Tara Lynn Gustafson of Lancaster, his stepson Robert Wayne Thompson of Lancaster, his 3 grandchildren: Trey Ryan Thompson and Hannah and Hayden Gustafson and by his 2 great-grandchildren: Layla and Jude Thompson. He is also survived by his sisters: Ellen Strawser of Quarryville, Lorraine Oliver of Willow Street, and Janet Strawser of Millersville. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Lefever.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please make contributions in his memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »