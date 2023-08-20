James E. Lausch July 23, 1942 July 30, 2023

James "Jim" E. Lausch, 81 born in Farmersville, PA passed away July 30th, 2023 after a battle with dementia. James was preceded in death by his father Paul B. and mother Jean M. (Dennis) Lausch.
Jim spent his boyhood years working on the neighbor's farm and grew to love anything with moving parts. Following in his father's footsteps he enjoyed a long, 36-year career at Ford New Holland. Being a man of many talents, he built and remodeled his own homes, helped his brothers build drag cars and taught his kids to ride motorcycle; much to the dismay of the neighbors. He was a good family man and provider to his surviving daughters, Veronica L. Lausch, life partner of David Horst, Dedra L. Bauman, Melissa A. Lausch, wife of Brittany L. Camillo and his first wife V. Cheryl Lausch.
Jim is survived by wife Mary T. Lausch and her four children, six siblings, Fern R. Bloom, Kenneth A. Lausch, Kay L. Wolf, Paul B. Lausch, Jr., Karen J. Rosado, Dottie A. Weaver, four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.
In his retirement woodworking became his passion. He enjoyed making just about anything with tools passed down from his father. He kept a meticulous lawn and car and had a soft spot for Dachshunds. Jim was celebrated by family and friends at the Akron Fire Hall after a service by Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory on August 9th, 2023.
We love you, Dad.
