James E. "Jim" Schompert, Sr., 84, of West Hempfield Township, passed into the open arms of his Savior, Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of Albert and Edna Schompert, and loving husband of Rita for 64 years.
Jim loved his family and they all adored him, he was always there with a smile and open arms. Jim was a loyal friend and words cannot express how much he will be missed. Jim faithfully served his church and Susquehanna Valley Tres Dias. He had a passion for motorcycles in his younger years, and antique cars and trucks throughout his life. He was also a fan of the Phillies and NASCAR. Jim retired as a truck driver from MFX and LaSalle Bristol.
Surviving in addition to his beloved wife Rita, are three children; James Schompert, husband of Karen, Jeffrey Schompert, husband of Caroline, and Terrie Van Zandt, wife of Scott, five grandchildren; Michael, Amanda, Andrew, Nathan, Brian and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister; Nancy Mattis.
A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be held at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Camp Hill Cemetery, Mount Joy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glossbrenner UMC.