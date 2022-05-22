James E. "Jim" Joyce, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Born in Cumberland, Maryland, he was the son of the late Paul and Ada (Mason) Joyce. He was the loving husband of Suzanne R. (Lancaster) Joyce for 49 years.
Jim was a graduate of La Salle High School in Cumberland, MD, where he played football and baseball. He went on to serve in the United States Airforce. He worked as a Journeyman Electrician for many years. Jim enjoyed watching NASCAR races and attending races at the Cecil County Dragway. He loved spending time at the beach, especially Ocean City, Maryland and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children: Jody, wife of Ed Peters of Lampeter; James, companion of Misty Kempton of Conestoga; and Roxanne, wife of Rick Snyder of Cumberland, MD; and also 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom.
Services and interment will be at the discretion of the family.
