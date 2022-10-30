James E. "Jim" Fuss, 57, of Reinholds, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 14, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of James F. and Pauline L. (Sangrey) Fuss. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Rohrer) Fuss, with whom he shared 31 years of marriage.
Jim was a 1984 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, where he played football, and Willow Street Vo Tech School. He was most recently employed by Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and previously by Lancaster Regional Medical Center.
Jim loved fishing and boating in Ocean City, MD and was an avid weightlifter. He was a competitive bodybuilder, winning 4th place in the Mr. Lancaster contest in 1986. He was a phenomenal landscaper, could fix anything and always took tremendous pride in all that he did.
In addition to his wife Cheryl, Jim is survived by his parents, James and Pauline Fuss; sisters, Michele Williams and Dawn Caterbone; parents-in-law, Frank and Bonita Rohrer; his sister-in-law, Wendy Perkins; his brother-in-law, Frank Rohrer, Jr. (Kathy); his nephew, Nathaniel Perkins; and his dear friends Daryl Weaver, Stephan Letavic, Allen Means and Anthony Perkins. Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents Carl and Clara Fuss and James and Dorothy Sangrey.
Visitation will be held at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A brief service of remembrance will be held immediately following visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pathways Center for Grief and Loss at https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/grief-and-loss/ or to 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com