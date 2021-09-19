James E. Horst, 89, passed away following a brief illness at the Masonic Health Care Center, Elizabethtown on Sept. 10, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Elam Y. and Maude (Portner) Horst of RD1 Marietta. Jim was preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd Horst (Elnora) of Elizabethtown, PA and Ben Horst (Alice) of Noblesville, IN, 2 grandsons, and 1 great-grandson.
He served in the U.S. military and worked for several auto dealerships over the years to support his family of 8 in East Petersburg, before retiring as the Parts Dept. Manager at Autohaus Lancaster. Jim and his wife, Bertha (Shireman) Horst have been married nearly 72 yrs.
Jim was a self-taught musician, who was proficient in playing the guitar. His music career began in the ‘50s, when he became a member of the 101 Ranch Boys. Over the years, he joined many local bands, where he was known as Jim Hart. He was a member of the Marietta American Legion Post 466 and Columbia Lodge No 286 F.&A.M., where he earned his 32nd degree in 1996.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, James E. Horst Jr. (Jean), Harold Horst (Aber); daughters, Linda (Merv) Garman, Bert (Ken) Heisey, Deb (Rod) Winkleman, and Nancy (Kevin) Smith; 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 2 nieces.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3pm on Sept. 26 at Cross Roads BIC Church, Mount Joy, PA. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at the convenience of the family. Please visit cremationlancasterpa.com for more info or to send an online condolence.
