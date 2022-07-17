James E. Hollinger, 86, passed away on Wednesday July 6, 2022 from a four-month battle after suffering a stroke on his birthday, March 11th.
Jim was born in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, PA to John Henry and Edna (Enterline) Hollinger. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jay, Paul and Harold.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Anne (Whitmore) Hollinger; daughters, Lisa (Donald) Underdonk of Mechanicsburg, PA and Lori (Joseph) Rattay of Avon, OH; son, J. Eric (Allison Kirkwood) Hollinger of Gulf Breeze, FL; sister, Ann Kauffman of Apple Valley, MN; his nine grandchildren, Lindsey and Jocelyn Underdonk; Joshua, Allison, Jillian, and Daniel Rattay; Sophie, Everett and Liston Hollinger.
Jim's lifetime work was in the banking industry and retired from CoreStates Bank in Lancaster. He and his family were active members of the Lancaster Church of the Brethren. Jim was a lifelong and active member of the Mount Joy Lion's Club and the Orange Blossom Club in Florida. After raising their family in Hempfield Township, Jim and Anne retired to The Villages, FL.
A celebration of his life will be held in Florida with internment at the West Green Tree Cemetery in PA on future dates
Cremation services were provided by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society of The Villages, FL.
