James E. Gaffney, Jr., of Stevens, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home with his wife Marian and twin brother Bill by his side.
Jim was born in Philadelphia on January 6, 1950, the son of the late James and Hannah (Fahey) Gaffney.
He and Marian (Fox) Gaffney celebrated their 41st anniversary in June. In addition to his wife and his twin brother, William Gaffney of Thousands Oaks, CA, Jim is survived by his brother Christopher Gaffney and his wife Lillian of Glenside, PA, his sister Marilyn and her husband Michael Scartoli of Douglassville, PA. Nieces, nephews, and many cousins also survive.
Jim was a proud graduate of Father Judge High School, Philadelphia, and the Community College of Philadelphia and earned a Master's degree in Human Resources from Lincoln University.
Jim worked as a registered respiratory therapist in area hospitals and hospitals in Philadelphia. Jim had a quick sense of humor and enjoyed life especially vacationing in Dunedin, Florida, and enjoying a cup of coffee on his new deck with Marian by his side.
The family would like to thank Robin, his long time caregiver, the staff at the Davita Dialysis Center and the many medical professionals who played an important role in his quest to enjoy life even with his health challenges of the past several years.
A viewing/visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10 to 11 am at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the Indiantown Mennonite Church Cemetery, 255 Indiantown Rd., Ephrata, PA.
The family requests you consider a donation in lieu of flowers to the American Diabetes Assoc., 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or at askada@diabetes.org.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.