James E. Delts, 70 of Lancaster, passed away at home on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born on March 12, 1950 in Wilmington, NC, he was the son of the late James Galloway and Pearl P. Delts Brummel. James was the husband of Beverly K. Delts whom he married on December 23, 1999.
James retired from R.R. Donnelley in 2002 where he worked in the pressroom. James attended Bright Side Baptist Church, Lancaster.
James will be missed by his mother, Pearl of Winnabow, NC; his wife, Beverly of Lancaster; son, James E. Delts of Lancaster, and step sons, LaRon Morgan of Jeanette, PA and Terran Morgan of Lancaster.
James' Funeral Services and Burial will take place in the Dark Branch Cemetery, Winnabow, NC. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lancaster & Conestoga
