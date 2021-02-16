James "Jim" E. Conley, 77, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Tower Health - Reading Hospital.
Jim was born in Yocumtown, PA, son of the late James F. and Catherine (Killinger) Conley and was the loving husband of Judy A. (Claybaugh) Conley for 57 years and one day.
He is also survived by two daughters: Jane Conley Wolf and Joy Susan Conley, both of Ephrata, PA; one son, James E. Conley, Jr., husband of Tracy, of East Earl, PA; three grandchildren: Bethany Conley of Annville, PA, James E. Conley III of Ephrata, PA, and Jase Conley of Ephrata, PA; three great-grandchildren: Bentley, Caidence, and Ryder Goshert of Annville, PA; and one sister, Ruth Ann Conley, of York Haven, PA.
Jim graduated from Cedar Cliff High School and worked for 45 years at PPL as a Material Foreman.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was also a steam engine enthusiast and enjoyed photographing and filming steam engines in operation.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
