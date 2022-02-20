James E. Brenner

Jim Brenner age 52, son of the late Leonard F. Brenner, Jr. & Joan E. (Loynd) Brenner passed away on 2/15/2022 at Hospice. Jim has always been an avid drummer. He played with many bands and thoroughly enjoyed playing hand drums at the Fireside with friends; in his retirement Jim enjoyed teaching children and the elderly his love of drumming. He also had a passion for cooking and taking care of his family, friends and pets. Jim was also involved in the martial arts community, obtaining his 4th degree black belt master instructor status, and enjoyed teaching little dragons through the World Tang Soo Do Association. He most recently worked part-time at Drums Etc.
In addition to his spouse, Dana, Jim is survived by 6 children and Dana's two sons. Alexander (Chelsea) Brenner, Amanda (fianc Jordan Fry) Brenner, Aaron (Olivia) Brenner, Alyssa Brenner, Lily White, and Noelle Brenner, Marty (Sarah) Grimm, and Eddie (Katrina Keim) Grimm. Grandchildren Caleb, Ethan, and Emery Brenner and brother, Leonard F. Brenner III. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Leonard F. Brenner, Jr.
Friends and family are invited to Jim's celebration of life to be held at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA on Friday, February 25th, 2022. Visitation from 6-7 PM, service @ 7 PM.
The family would like to thank Hospice home care and in-patient facility for their amazing care of Jim.
