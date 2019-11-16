James E. Blair, age 80, of Christiana, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was the husband of Virginia B. "Ginny" McCarraher Blair who passed away on September 4, 2019. He was born in Westmoreland County, PA, son of the late John C. & Martha Chaplin Blair.
Jim retired from the former Diversified Printing of Parkesburg. He served as an Airman in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Christiana American Legion, where he was presently serving as Post Commander for the last 10 years. He was also a life member of the Gap V.F.W. He enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, sudoku and going to the casinos.
Surviving are 3 children: Melissa A. wife of Glenn Denlinger of Strasburg, Lori J. Simmons significant other of Mike Calhoun and James E. Blair, Jr. both of Christiana, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson. He was preceded in death by a sister Jane B. Steele.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA on Tuesday, November 19th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Clint Shondelmyer officiating. Interment will be in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to PA Hero Walk, ? Jim Scahill, 501 Locust Street, Kittanning, PA 16201.