James E. Benedict

James E. "Jim" Benedict, 77, of Manheim, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at UPMC Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late C. Harold and Louisa Finkbiner Benedict. Jim was the loving husband of Mildred Snavely Benedict whom he shared 56 years of marriage. He graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1962 and was a faithful member of Calvary Church, Lancaster. He was also a member of Chiques Creek Watershed Alliance, Manheim. Jim worked as a manager for the former Oehme Bakery for 22 years and S. Clyde Weaver Inc, East Petersburg. He and his wife owned Spring Meadow Farm, a baked goods stand at Roots Market. Jim's interests included bird watching, flower gardening, and he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children; J. Nevin husband of Donna Funck Benedict of Newmanstown, Belinda wife of Shane Keeny of Red Lion, Neal husband of Jean Sauder Benedict of Manheim, Bonnie wife of Tom Grubbs of Elizabethtown, 10 grandchildren, and a brother, Clyde Benedict of New Holland. He was preceded in death by two siblings; Marian Hershey and C. Harold Benedict Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Please use east entrance at the church. There will be a viewing at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in East Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Rapho Township.
Those desiring may send memorial contributions in Jim's memory to Sandy Cove Ministries, 60 Sandy Cove Road, North East, Maryland 21901 or Chiques Creek Watershed Alliance, 971 North Colebrook Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com