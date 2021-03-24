James Dale Ebersole

James D. Ebersole, 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on February 7, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He turned 86 years of age on Groundhog's Day. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally (Bates) Ebersole. He was the loving husband of Betty J. Ebersole.
Born in Bainbridge, PA he was the son of the late Rueben O. Ebersole and Florence (Youtz) Ebersole.
For ten years, he attended Bainbridge School and transferred to Elizabethtown Area High School for his Jr. and Sr. year, graduating in 1953.
He retired in 2001 after working 47 years in the electric industry and moved to Pensacola, FL. However, after experiencing four hurricanes, he and his wife decided to move back to Pennsylvania to be closer to family.
He enjoyed golfing, fishing, cruising and his family cabin at Sweet Arrow Lake.
He is survived by his loving wife: Betty J. Ebersole, daughters: Cindy Swickard, Wendy (Ebersole) wife of Joe Looker; grandson Matthew Feliciano; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers: Richard, Glen John, Donald, and Ralph; sisters: Hazel (Ebersole) Bryon, Geraldine (Ebersole) Flowers and many nieces and nephews.
Private interment in Bainbridge, PA, will be at the discretion of the family.
