James D. "Squirrel" Pond, 78, of Lancaster died October 26, 2020. Born in Lancaster on August 17, 1942, he was the son of the late John Pond and Dorothy Brown.
Jim retired from Kerr Glass with over 35 years of employment. He enjoyed sports and was a member of the Catholic War Vets in Columbia and the Susquehanna Fire Company.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Barbara, wife of Robert Metze of Elizabethtown, Susan Pond of Quarryville and Jean, wife of Tony Mosteller of Columbia, along with nieces and nephews.
Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral
