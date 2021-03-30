James Daniel Snader, 87, of Lititz, passed away on March 28, 2021 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Manhiem, he was the son of the late Daniel W. and Lilly M. (Wingenroth) Snader. He was also the husband of the late Lillie Snader, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict.
James worked as a tow motor operator for Armstrong for over 30 years.
Cars were James' great passion in life. He enjoyed watching car shows on TV, participating in local shows with his personal vehicles, and fixing up old cars to bring them back to their former glory. James' prized possession was his '67 Mustang that he restored. He liked to show off at all the car shows and take it on scenic drives. Driving on the backroads with his family were cherished memories that they share, enjoying the time together and the scenery.
He is survived by his children: Linda Bilger and her husband James, Donna Schickel and her husband Kenneth, and Scott Snader. He is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and another on the way. One of ten children, James is survived by his brother Samuel Snader and two sisters Gloria Nauman and Lois Eaby. James is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife, and six siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00am. Military honors and a final ride will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Kidney Foundation of Central PA at 900 S. Arlington Ave #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17109 or https://www.kfcp.org/donate/. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com