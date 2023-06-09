James D. Shaffer

At age 97, James Dean Shaffer (Jim), fondly known to his family as Duffer and Papa Bear, of Manheim, PA passed away June 6, 2023, at Pleasant View Retirement Community surrounded by his loving family. Born in Altoona on January 30, 1926, he was the son of the late John C. and Margaret A. Shaffer. James and his wife Virginia moved to Manheim in 2003 after raising their children in State College.
After a brief stint in the Navy at the end of World War II, Jim attended The Pennsylvania State University, graduating with a B.S. in Physics and Chemistry in 1948. His career spanned over forty years in the defense industry. He was involved in the development of what became our modern-day GPS. Jim was a model train enthusiast and a founding member of the Pleasant View Railroad Club. He had a wide range of interests including watching sports (his wife and he were big Penn State Women's Volleyball supporters), taking country rides, eating ice cream, collecting a variety of items, fishing, hunting, putting together jigsaw puzzles, learning and spending time with family and friends.
Over his lifetime he was active in the Boys Scouts of America, Saint Vincent DePaul Society and Knights of Columbus. Jim also held multiple committee and board positions at Pleasant View.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia M. Shaffer, son, George N. Shaffer, daughter, Mary K. Karpowich, and a son-in-law, Stuart M. Spencer, five brothers and one sister. He is survived by six children, Carol K. Shaffer, Linda V. Shaffer, and Wanda J. Shaffer all of Alexandria, VA, James A., husband of Lori (Burk) Shaffer, of Parker CO, Paul N., husband of Elizabeth (Chapman) Shaffer, and Marjorie A. Shaffer, all of Manheim; and four grandchildren.
The family will greet guests on Tuesday afternoon, June 13 from 3:30-5:00 in Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA. An additional time for guests will be Wednesday June 14, 2023, from 10:00 -11:00 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at St. Richards Church, 110 N Oak Street, Manheim, PA. A private interment at Centre County Memorial Park will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Arc of Centre County, 171 Technology Drive, Suite 400, Boalsburg, PA 16827. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the Jim's Mass of Christian Burial, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.