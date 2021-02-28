James D Seagers, of Millersville, PA, died on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at the age of 81.
Jim was born on October 23, 1939 in Hornell, New York to the late Dr. William J. and Helen (Ryan) Seagers,
In 1961, Jim married A. Doriney Lofgren, and the couple had two sons. Jim served honorably in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Millersville Masonic Lodge #126 and served on the board of the Swedish Colonial Society. Jim balanced his time between working, flying, sailing, traveling and spending time with his family.
Jim will be loved and missed by his surviving wife, Doriney; sons, David Kirk (Shelly) and Todd (Margie); brothers, Bill (Helen) and Terry (Scotteye); and grandchildren, Kirsten, Annie and Jon.
A special thank you to the Staff at Hospice and Community Care.
At Jim's request, a private ceremony for family will be held at a future date.
To send a condolence, please visit Jim's Memorial Page at: CremationPA.com
