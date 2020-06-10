James D. Schwebel II, 83, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at The Gardens of York Terrace after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the husband of the late Sandra M. Long Schwebel and the son of the late James D. and Lillian Caroline Hatfield Schwebel.
James worked as a maintenance supervisor for the former Hubley Toy Company. At one time he was the production supervisor for Empire Kosher for 2 years and worked as a maintenance mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and knitting. He was a member of the Confederate Air Force and the Mid Atlantic Air Museum.
He is survived by two children, James D. Schwebel III, Lancaster, PA, and Nancy Geib, Honolulu, HI; one sister, Barbara Caporice, Tampa, FL, four grandchildren and two step grandchildren. He is also survived by his aunt, Dorothy "Dot" Paris, Millersville, PA and two step daughters, Linda Edwards and Barbara Wolfe, wife of Edward. His partner, Helen Drye also survives him. He was preceded in death by two children, Barbara Ann Blankenship and Betty Sue Guspari; his sister, Carolyn Fredericka "Freddy" Benson, Tampa, FL
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Graveside Service at Conestoga Memorial Park on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. Memorial contributions may be sent to the National Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Ste 105, Danvers, MA 01923
Please visit Mr. Schwebel's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »