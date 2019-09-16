James D. Riehl, 54, of Middleburg, FL died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Middleburg, FL. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late John and Elsie Esh Riehl.
He leaves behind his wife Tiffany, two daughters; Raileane and Alysia, one brother Jay (Cathy) Riehl, stepmother Edith Riehl, step sisters; Shannon Boozer and Tanya Reeves. Nieces and nephews include, Jen (Chris) Slaymaker, Caitlyn (Tim) Moss, Sierra, Gabriel, Jonathon, Bella, Emily and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his sister Donna.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Old Road Mennonite Church, 5795 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, PA 17527 followed by burial at the Limeville Methodist Cemetery, Gap, PA. Visitation at the church from 3-4:00 PM.
