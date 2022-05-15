James D. Martin, 87, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Lititz, entered the Church Triumphant on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Landis Homes. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Homer E. and Margaret E. Wagner Martin. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Lucille J. Grube Martin.
Jim was a faithful member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rothsville where he served on church council, president of the congregation, Sunday school teacher, and the choir director for 30 years. He was a 1952 graduate of the former Rothsville High School where he played saxophone in the high school band. Following graduation, he entered the United States Army and served as a specialist 4th class radio operator.
Prior to retiring in 2000, he was employed for 20 years as a maintenance specialist by Lititz Mutual Insurance Company. Earlier, he was employed by his father-in-law, S, Wayne Grube Construction, for 20 years. He also worked for Walter Moyer in Ephrata, the former Glenn Herr Poultry in Manheim, and as a deliveryman for the former Holsum Bakery in Lancaster.
Jim was a member of Pine Creek Preservation Association. He was a master craftsman, woodworker, and gardener. He thoroughly enjoyed time spent with family.
He is survived by four children, Cheryl L., wife of Imants Gabers, Jr., Danelle L., wife of Douglas Michael, and Laurie A., wife of Joe Stoyanovitch, all of Lititz, and Daniel L., husband of Linell Nauman Martin, of Shirleysburg; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Wanda Martin and Gladys Martin, of Lititz. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Homer Martin, Jr., Lois Martin, Glenn Martin, and Kenneth Martin.
A funeral service will be held on Friday morning, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 36 Church Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests at a public viewing on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Masks and CDC recommendations are required. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to the memorial fund of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church. To view a livestream of the service, leave a condolence for the family, or for additional information, please visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
