James D. Knier, 68, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday January 18, 2021 at Conestoga View. He was the husband of Cindy Garner Knier with whom he was married 47 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles D. and Alverna Geiter Knier.
A graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1970, Jim retired from SWF Industrial, Metal Fabrication and Installation Services, Wrightsville where he was employed as a maintenance supervisor. He also worked for many years at the former U.S. Lock and Hardware, Columbia.
He was a member of the Green Hill Sportsman Association and enjoyed tinkering around the house and helping family and friends with home maintenance projects.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Amy, wife of Allen Harvin and two grandchildren, Dante and Chiara. His brother, Robert Knier also survives.
At Jim's request there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
