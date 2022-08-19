James D. "Jimmy" Kiscaden III, 37 of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. Born in Lancaster on September 1, 1984, he was the son of James D., Jr. and Lisa A. Evans Kiscaden.
Jimmy graduated from Penn Manor High School and attended Millersville University. He worked as a millwright for Heisey Mechanical for several years. He enjoyed playing soccer and basketball while in school. He and his father began fishing together when Jimmy was just a young boy. Jimmy loved guns and collected many and enjoyed shooting. He was a member of the Mount Joy Sportsmen's Association where he was once a range officer. He enjoyed working out and going to the gym and gaming.
Jimmy was a generous person who gave gifts and cards that had meaning from his heart. He will be missed by his parents, James D., Jr. and Lisa Kiscaden of Lancaster; maternal grandmother, Lynda A. Evans of Lancaster; paternal grandmother, Elaine Kiscaden of Conestoga; uncles, Thomas, Matthew and Brian Kiscaden and his aunts, Jamie Groff, Desiree Malles and Melissa Marron and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, James D. Kiscaden, maternal grandfather, Barry L. Evans and his uncle, Chad Evans.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jimmy's funeral service on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 5PM with Pastor Robert Garvey officiating from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 to 5PM. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Jimmy's memory to The Pet Pantry, Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »