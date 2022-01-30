James D. “Jim” Lowe, 81, of Quarryville, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy (Gibson) Lowe.
Jim was a graduate of Renton High School in Renton, Washington, class of 1959. Soon after graduation, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving for 8 years. He then went on to be employed by Service America Food Vending Company as a route driver, retiring in 2005 with 35 years of service.
A member of Grandview Heights United Methodist Church, Jim was active in the choir and Sunday School. For many years he was also a member of the Red Rose Barbershop Chorus.
Jim is survived by a daughter, Carolyn Shifflett, wife of James, of Quarryville, and her children, Amanda Kuenzli, Michael Shifflett, Jason Shifflett, and Daniel Tanner. He is also survived by 2 sisters and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Dewald Funeral & Cremation Services, 227 West 4th Street, Quarryville, PA 17566 with a time to visit with the family from 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the service at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Freedom Life Foundation. Contributions may be mailed to PO Box 10, Christiana, PA 17509 or given online through freedom.life.
