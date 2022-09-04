James D. Hess (Jim) of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Born in Safe Harbor Village in 1933, he was the son of George L. Hess, Sr. and Blanche Boyle Hess. He was married for 59 years to Joan Hoover Hess, formerly of Mountville. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by their son Jeffrey D. Hess and his wife Hine Xaymountry Hess of Mechanicsburg, PA. He was predeceased by his sister Dolores Hess Shepard and four brothers: George L. Hess, Jr., John W. Hess, Robert N. Hess and Donald E. Hess. Several nieces and a nephew also survive him.
Jim graduated from Manor Millersville High School (now Penn Manor High School) and from Franklin & Marshall College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. He served in the U. S. Army Security Agency during the Korean War.
Jim retired from Lancaster Newspapers, Inc. and Intelligencer Printing Company after 42 years of service as Credit Manager for both companies. Following retirement, he spent several years as credit consultant to Intelligencer Printing Company.
Jim was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster. He served as president of Conestoga Sertoma Club, the Administrative Management Society and the Lancaster Chapter of Franklin & Marshall College Alumni Association. He was a member of the Lancaster Pirates and served as a corporate campaign solicitor for the Fulton Opera House. In addition, Jim was a member of Chapter 327, Korean War Veterans Association and served on its board of directors.
Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions to honor Jim may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
A memorial service will take place at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. A time of visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Interment to follow at the Mountville Cemetery.
