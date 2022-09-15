James D. Grosh

James D. "Jim" Grosh, 68, was called home to the Lord on September 13, 2022. He was the husband of Lorie C. (Steffee) Grosh of Hellam. Born in York on November 14, 1953, he was the son of the late Harvey and Sylvia (Ernst) Grosh.
Jim was a carpenter by trade and used his talents for a wide variety of projects. He was a lifelong member of Stony Brook Mennonite Church. Jim was a quiet, faithful servant. He loved music, outdoor adventures, ice cream, and being with his family. He spoiled his grandchildren shamelessly.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a daughter Sarah M. Colla and her husband Brenden of Hellam, two grandchildren Gavin and Lila Colla; a sister Judy Heindel of York, brother Jerry Grosh of Lancaster, brother Jeffrey Grosh of Yorkana, sister Joanne Moore of Corning, NY, sister Jennifer Strickler of Akron, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Stony Brook Mennonite Church, 15 Locust Grove Road, York. A viewing will be held Saturday from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be in Stony Brook Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stony Brook Mennonite Church, 15 Locust Grove Road, York, PA 17402 or to Camp Hebron, 957 Camp Hebron Road, Halifax, PA 17032.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.