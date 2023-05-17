James D. Eby

James D. "Jim" Eby entered into rest on Sunday, May 14, 2023. He was the loving husband of Millie (Danner) Eby with whom he shared over 62 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold and Anna (Houck) Eby. He graduated from Paradise High School in 1955. He worked for Milt Slaymaker during the summers as a carpenter's helper when he was in college. He graduated from Elizabethtown College in 1959 with a B.S. in Chemistry. After graduation from college, he worked for a short time for Belmont Limestone Co. In 1960 he started work for Lambert-Hudnut, which changed names several times, retiring from Pfizer after 41 years working at the same location.
Jim enjoyed traveling and visited 29 foreign countries. He also went on many Road Scholar trips in the US. He also liked hiking, square dancing, playing cards, and enjoying his family. As a young family, they enjoyed many camping trips and visited almost every state. Before and in retirement, he did mission trips in 5 foreign countries and the United States. He liked helping others less fortunate.
Jim was an active member of Lititz Church of the Brethren and The Friendship Sunday School class. He was active in the life of the church, serving on different commissions, Chairman of the Property Commission, etc. He also was a member and past president of the Lititz Springs Park Board. He was a member of Crosstrailers Square Dance Club, serving as president for a term, and also a member of Swing-Thrus Square Dance Club. He was a man who could fix almost anything and the family took him up on that talent.
In addition to his wife Millie, Jim is survived by 3 children: Patsy Porter (Chuck) of Mount Joy, Wendy Neiss (Tim) of Manheim, and David Eby of W. Virginia. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Michael and Keith Staub, Tyler and Jon Neiss, Derek Lewis-Eby, and Ashley Eby; 3 great-grandchildren: Michael Staub, Jr., Kaelin and Kameron Staub. Also surviving are 4 siblings: Joyce Shorts, Elaine Kreiser, Evelyn Benner (Silvan), and H. Duane Eby. He was predeceased by his parents and daughter Cindy (Eby) Lewis, mother of Derek whom they later adopted.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 6-8 PM at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home, 127 S. Broad St, Lititz. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11 AM at Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St, Lititz, with a viewing to begin at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Jim's name to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
