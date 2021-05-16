James D. Diffenderfer, 75, of Lancaster, passed away due to Covid on Monday, May 10, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Ammon) Diffenderfer. He was the former husband of Darlene F. (Hartranft) Diffenderfer of Lancaster.
Jim had worked for KD Tool and Die Company for over 30 years until he retired, last working as the supervisor of the model shop in research and development.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War on the USS Tutuila, a gunboat repair ship.
Jim loved cars and everything about them, from going to car shows to enjoying restoration to being a NASCAR fan. He enjoyed landscaping his yard, his winters in Florida, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan, married to Matthew Binder of Lancaster, and by his two grandchildren, Adam and Sarah.
Services were private and at the convenience of his family, with interment in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Jim's memory to the Disabled Veterans of America, Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com