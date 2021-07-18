James Clifford Barron, Sr., 83 of Paisley, FL passed away on July 11th, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society Lutheran in DeLand, FL. He went home to the Lord and to be reunited with his beloved Rosemary Quinn Barron. James and Rosemary were childhood sweethearts who were married on June 26th, 1955. James was born in Lancaster, PA to the late George Samuel Barron and Margaret Wiggins Barron. James attended United Methodist Church of Paisley, FL where he sang in the choir. He also volunteered at the senior community center helping with meals and activities.
Other than Rosemary he was also preceded in death by 8 siblings, his son James C. Barron, Jr. and a grandson Brian Barron. He is survived by 1 sister Pearl Barron Heisler and also 4 children, Cynthia Montpetit (Paul), Brian Barron, Betty Patton (William), Brenda Antes (Steven). He was grandfather to Caitlin Barron, Bryan Montpetit (Lisa), Andrew Montpetit (Matthew), Will Patton (Kristy), Roland Antes (Shannon). A great-grandfather to Blaine and Annabelle Montpetit, Jonathan Barron, Chase Patton, Alexander and Elijah Antes. The family would like to thank his friend/caretaker Connie Danielski Chalifoux, who was like a daughter to him.
There will be a graveside celebration of his life at Riverview Burial Park on South Duke Street at a later date.
