Loving son to Charles C. and Ella P. Rimmel, brother to Charles, husband to Elizabeth (Betty) Oblender (53 years) and Ellen Arthurs (15 years), father to Rene, Jeff and Bruce, grandfather to Elizabeth, Evan, Nathan, Daniel and Jessica, great-grandfather to Tristan, Sophia and Rhone.
James will be laid to rest beside his wife Betty and his son Bruce in Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster, PA. and in Lee Memorial in Ft Meyers, FL beside Ellen.
James will be missed by all that knew him for his kindness, intelligence, advice, wit, and wonderful stories. James was always there to support and care for his family and friends. God bless you and keep you.
