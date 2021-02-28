James Charles, 28, a former resident of Lancaster, Pennsylvania died suddenly at his Dallas, Texas home on February 14th, 2021. Born on June 10th, 1992 in Grand' Anse, Haiti to parents Renaud Charles and Kagelie Peck.
James was a 2011 J.P. McCaskey High School graduate. James could light up any room, he was truly the life of the party! He was always loving and caring, putting everyone's needs before his own. James carried a special love and admiration for children of all ages. James will be remembered mostly for his unique sense of humor, and his passion for painting, drawing and playing video games. James was always able to brighten anyone's mood regardless of the circumstances. James also had a special love and interest in learning about space and modern technology.
James is survived by his six brothers Yvon, Robert, and Webert Charles, who currently reside in Grand' Anse, Haiti, Luokenson Charles, of Dallas, Texas, Jeffery and Kagelien Charles, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, two sisters, Renette Compere and Kahlina Charles, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania special family friend Kelly Cowan, three best friends Justin Jenkins, Luis Martinez, and Troy Barndt and a host of Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.
Family and Friends will be received at a viewing from 12pm-2pm Monday, March 1st, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King St., Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17602. A Funeral service will be held at 2pm, followed by interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
