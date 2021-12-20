James Carl Cisney of Lancaster, PA went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, on December 18th, 2021 at 12:24pm. He was born in Blairs Mills, PA on February 10th, 1941. Born the son of James Newton Cisney and Hazel Grace (Parson) Cisney, he is proceeded in death by his 7 siblings: Elder Jay Cisney, Elizabeth “Mae” Cisney Rohrer, Edith “Anna” Cisney Robinson, Cecil Cisney, Clement Cisney, Naomi Cisney and Alma Cisney Blakeslee. Carl attended Orbisonia High School. After marrying his first love, Sarah Jane, they relocated and built their home in Lancaster County.
Surviving is his wife, Sarah Jane (Try) Cisney - as they celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. He is also survived by 2 children, Deb Hart (Charnjit) and Lee Cisney (Lea), 3 grandchildren, Chyanne Hart (Michael), Zachariah Cisney (Nicole) and Amanda Leggett (Zadok) and 6 great-grandchildren.
Carl worked at Trojan Boat, then went on to establish the first licensed taxi service for the Amish in 1975. An outgoing personality that shined through every encounter, he was always up for a conversation with a stranger at the gas station. A devout Christian, he enjoyed Sunday services at Timberline Church. A long-time motorcycle rider, he and his wife shared many memories on the back of a bike, including their 25th wedding anniversary, to which they made a trip consisting of 2,500 miles on their beloved Honda Goldwing.
Carl retired in 2018 after 43 years of transporting the Amish. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren & great grandchild. One of his favorite pastimes was shining up his vehicles, even though it liked to rain the next day on them.
Carl’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude towards Compassionate Care Hospice in Harrisburg for their patience and love that they showed Carl in his last days.
An evening viewing for friends and family will be held from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, December 21 at Bachman-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 22 at 11 AM with a viewing time from 10-11 AM. To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
