James C. Witmer, 88, of Columbia, passed away on February 17, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. He was the husband of the late Judith Bigler Witmer who preceded him in death in 1985. A lifelong Columbia resident, he was the son of the late William and Minnie Criswell Witmer.
Jim retired in 1996 after 35 years of service from Sprint where he worked in the cable department. A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of the B.P.O.E. #1074 Columbia.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Blumenschein; niece, Suzanne wife of Dean Vitatoe; nephew, Brian husband of Suzanne Blumenschein; great niece, Ericka Vitatoe; great nephews, John Ruth; Zachery Vitatoe and Benjamin Witmer. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert and William Witmer.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may view on Thursday one hour prior to the service. If desired, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
