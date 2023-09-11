James C. Smith, 67, of Mount Joy, PA, unexpectedly entered the safety of God's hands at his home on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 of natural causes. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Henry S. and Grace Naomi Myer Smith. He was the loving sweetheart of Kathleen Mulliken for over 11 years.
Jim was baptized into the Christian faith at an early age at Chiques Church of the Brethren and later attended the former Mastersonville Brethren in Christ Church. He was a 1974 graduate of Manheim Central High School and completed the auto body curriculum at Willow Street Technical School. He was well-known and respected for his exceptional quality and skill in the auto body industry, including those associated with the renowned Manheim Auto Action. His entrepreneurial spirit for business resulted in Jim founding Smith's Body and Fender, Body Worx Collision, and Alloy Wheel Worx.
As an avid sports fan, Jim's favorite teams were Penn State and Philadelphia teams. In his younger years, he played competitive volleyball and coached Elizabethtown High School girls' volleyball. In addition to having an eye for interior design, he was extremely gifted with hospitality. Every party he hosted for family and friends was creatively planned and he became the "life of the party" with his bigger-than-life personality and humor. Jim also had a very caring, kind, and generous spirit. He loved his children and grandchildren very much, always enjoyed their company and wanted to be part of their lives.
In addition to Kathleen, he is survived by four children, Rollin J. (Molly M. Adams) Smith, of Elizabethtown, Elyse D. Smith (Rick Pongrance), of York Co., Cristin J. (Alex) Thompson, of Lancaster, and Connor G. Smith (Paetyn Zeamer), of Manheim; Kathleen's children, J.D. (Jennifer) Mulliken, of Lewisberry and Matthew Mulliken of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Bethany, Bruin, and Margot; three siblings, Henry C. Smith and John D. Smith, both of Rockford, IL, and Esther M. (Edward A.) Keyser, of Manheim; a brother-in-law, Richard Thompson of Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was looking forward to the birth of two grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Mary Thompson.
A funeral will be held on Saturday morning, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA. Private interment will be in the Mastersonville Brethren in Christ Cemetery. The family will greet guests during a public viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service and again during a luncheon following the funeral at the church. If desired, contributions may be made in his mother's memory to Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
