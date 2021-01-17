James C. McLain, Sr., 94 passed away on January 12, 2021 at home in Catharpin, VA. He was the loving husband of the late Mary E. McLain who preceded him in death in 2012. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Skyles) McLain.
James proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines as well as in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the Korean War. During his professional career, he was self-employed as a surveyor.
Surviving is a son, James McLain, Jr. (husband of Diane) of Catharpin, VA; four daughters, Penny Oxendine of Manassas Park, VA, Kandee Goldsmith (wife of Jeff) of St. Petersburg, FL, Connie Lowe of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Mary Elizabeth Nolte (wife of Doug) of Blue Springs, MO. Also surviving is a brother, David S. McLain and a sister, Ruth and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Gerald McLain.
Services and interment in Conestoga Memorial Park will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
