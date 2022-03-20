James C. Leaman, 81, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Born March 31, 1940, he was the son of the late Park and Ida Leaman. He was the loving husband of Patsy with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
James was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He retired from United Parcel Service in 1998 and worked in retirement as a school bus driver. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and playing poker as well as spending many winters in Florida with family and friends. He will be remembered by friends at the American Legion, AMVETS, Commercial Travelers Association and the Moose Lodge where his memberships were active for many years.
In addition to his wife Patsy, he is survived by his children: Kerry Leaman, Mindy Rusnak, wife of Martin Rusnak; and grandchildren, Cody Leaman, Marlee Rusnak and Carter Rusnak.
Interment will be private at Riverview Memorial Cemetery.
