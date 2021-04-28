James C. "Jimmy" Hampilos

James C. Hampilos, 59, of York, formerly of Lancaster, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Jimmy was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of the late Christ J. and Elaine J. (Katsaras) Hampilos.
Jimmy was a lovable and very loving guy. If he loved or liked you, you knew it. He enjoyed listening to music, being around children and family, and his all-time favorite color was blue, no matter what it was if it was his blue, he wanted it. He had a special blue ball ornament that had to go in the same spot on the Christmas tree every year so he could see it. His favorite holiday was Christmas, he loved looking at the lights. Everyone knew he loved food and his favorite topping on every meal was grated cheese. If his meal didn't have grated cheese, he wouldn't eat it.
In his early years while residing at home with his family in Lancaster, Jimmy loved being with his siblings, whatever they did, it was together. He especially loved water, and swimming. It was quite often hard to get him out of the swimming pool or the bathtub. He loved being and playing outside, usually finding him on the swings, or building forts in the trees with his brothers and sister. Along with his siblings Jimmy shared a love for the Philadelphia Eagles!!
He resided at Skills of Central Pennsylvania in York for most of his life. There he met and formed a special bond with his house mother, Amelia, who often took Jimmy to Eagles football games, and home functions with her children and family; who thought of him as their uncle. Throughout his time at "Skills" Jimmy learned how to communicate through sign language, participated in The Special Olympics, loved going for walks, visiting with the children from HeadStart, and watching his friends do crafts. Jimmy loved anything music. Something he shared with his niece, Eleni, who he had a special bond with, and would often sing to him, whenever they were together, and with his staff and friends at "Skills" doing karaoke. The family will be forever grateful for the lifelong care and love they provided their dear Jimmy.
He is survived by a sister Joann C. Hampilos Torres, of Millersville, two brothers, John C. Hampilos, of Philadelphia, Christ J. Hampilos, Jr. of Lancaster, a niece, Eleni Torres, of Millersville, a nephew, Chris Torres, partner of Matthew Hesser, of Lancaster, his house mother, Amelia Estrada, of York, and all of the staff at Skills at Washington Court.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held from 9am-10am prior to the service. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or Skills of Pennsylvania, 600 Linden Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
