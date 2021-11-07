James C. “Jim” Kotch, 75, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Lebanon VA Hospital. Born in Windber, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Pauline Kotch. Jim was the husband of Doris (Padich) Kotch.
Jim proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from RR Donnelley. He previously worked for Armstrong and Mount Joy Wire. Jim was a member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Mount Joy. He was also a member of the VFW Post 5752 Mount Joy and the American Legion Post 185, Mount Joy. Jim enjoyed golfing, working around the house and socializing with friends.
He was preceded in death by two sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
