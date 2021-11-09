James C. “Jim” Funk, 74, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Frank and Ruth Garner Funk. Jim was a self-employed drywall and plasterer specialist. Jim proudly served in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War where he was awarded several medals and rifle badge. He was an avid Penn State football and Manheim Central Barons sports fan.
Surviving are two daughters: Lori Flowers and Kerri wife of Keith Hollinger both of Manheim, seven grandchildren: Allison, Katelyn, Kolin, Kole, Keith R., Haylee, Jayla; three great-grandchildren and three siblings: Frank, Larry, and Jean. He was preceded in death by four siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim’s memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
