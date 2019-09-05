James C. "Jake" Ruth

James C. Ruth, "Jake," 50, of Windsor passed away at his residence on August 31st, 2019. He was born in Columbia to Dennis and the late Judith Ruth. Jake was known to be a hard worker and was employed for thirty years at QVC. He enjoyed outdoor activities and was an avid gardener. Jake loved his family and his dogs.
Jake leaves behind his wife, Jessica Ruth; his father, Dennis Ruth; his children, Brittany Ruth, James Ruth, Jr., Brandy Ruth, Becca Ruth, Ben Ruth; eight grandchildren and one on the way; his siblings, Joe Ruth, Tony Ruth, Lisa Ruth. He was preceded in death by his mother.
At this time a celebration of Jake's life will be held at later date and will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.