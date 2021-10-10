James C. Hensel, 74, of Lititz, passed away after a long illness at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy surrounded by family on October 1, 2021. Born in Lancaster to the late Victor and Betty Hensel, Lititz, he was the beloved husband of Elaine (Carson) Hensel. They were married on May 4, 1974.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by son TJ, Ephrata, granddaughter Raegan and grandson Mason, sister Jane Gephard and companion Kevin Bell, Denver. Also surviving are, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron and Vicky Carson, West Chester, and Jack and Barb Carson, Biloxi, MS; nephews Ronald and Brian Carson; nieces Jackie, Jamie, Jenny Carson; and numerous cousins.
Jim graduated from Warwick High School in 1965. He then joined the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged March 1972. He began working for Armstrong World Industries in 1966 as a machinist and millwright retiring in 2004. He then worked part time for Manheim Auto Auction.
Jim was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He also coached baseball in the Lititz town and travel teams. He was a member of the former Brun-Lex Lions Club.
Jim and Elaine enjoyed traveling the U.S. They visited Major League Baseball Parks for many years with their son. After they both retired, they went on their dream vacation. Traveling Route 66 and Pacific Coast Highway. The western states were their favorites. The Beatles and Rod Stewart were his favorite performers. Seeing Rod Stewart was his last concert. It also must be said he was known for his spotless cars.
The family wants to extend our sincere thanks to all the health providers who cared for Jim.
Jim’s family will greet friends from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the memorial service at 11 AM, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 11039, Lewistown, ME 04243-9409 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
