James C. Hawke, age 59, of Lancaster, PA died Sunday November 21,2021 at Doylestown Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer. A native of Lancaster since age 1, Jim attended Manheim Township schools and was employed by H.M. Stauffer and Sons in Leola. Jim was a faithful, hardworking, quiet man who most enjoyed being outdoors working or tending to yard work. He was passionate about white water rafting and saltwater fishing, having won a fishing tournament in 2014 held on the Indian River, Virginia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Doris M. (Duda) Hawke (2016) and George C. Hawke (2020). He is survived by his sister, Donna (Hawke) Angotti, his brother-in-law Peter D. Webster, his nieces, Alexa and Emma Angotti, his nephew Evan Angotti, and his loving cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Adult Daycare,227 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
A service of remembrance will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Saturday, December 4, 2021 with visitation from 10:00-11:00 followed by a service at 11:00. All vaccinated guests are welcome. Interment will be private at the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery where Jim will rest with his parents.
