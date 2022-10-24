James C. Filling, 84, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022.
Jim Filling was born in Millersville, PA. Jim assisted the family with running both Filling's dry-cleaning business and Filling's clothing store. Jim graduated from Shippensburg University. Jim had a long career at Armstrong World Industries, and then went on to work for many other companies. In "retirement" he drove cars at the Manheim Auto Auction.
Jim is survived by the love of his life-Linda Emich Filling aka BUP! Both born and raised in Lancaster, they met at Armstrong and have been married 55 years. The youngest of 9 brothers and sisters, Jim is also survived by his sister Kay Straley. He is also survived by sister-in-law Kitty Filling and many nieces and nephews. Jim and Linda have two children J. Carey Filling, Jr., MBA and Michelle Filling-Brown, PhD. Jim always made sure their spouses, Diana Filling and Pat Brown, knew they were loved like his own children. Jim served in the Army, but was always more excited to tell people about how his son designs U.S. Navy ships. Nothing made him happier than his four grandchildren Audrey, Corinne, Jameson, and J and 3 granddogs Jack, Olive, and Angel.
Jim's passion was boating. From days on the Susquehanna to weekends on the Chesapeake, Jim loved taking his family boating. His family is grateful for many years on the water with "Pop."
Family and friends will be received from 2PM to 4PM on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the funeral home. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at 3PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org) or Fostering Hope (fosteringhopepa.com).
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com