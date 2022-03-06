James C. Engle, Jr.

James C. "Jim" Engle, Jr., 77, of Lancaster went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 27, 2022. He was the loving husband of Sandra Bush Engle, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage this past September. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James, Sr., and Lorraine Marples Engle.
Jim was a 1962 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School where he was a member of the diving team.
He had a long, recognized career as a sales representative in the trucking industry, working for Preston Trucking, New Penn Trucking, and retiring as a senior sales representative for S&H Express. During his sales career, Jim served on the York and Lancaster Traffic Clubs. In his younger years, he was a partner and owner in the former Warwick House Restaurant in Lititz.
Jim was always putting others first, loyal and extremely dedicated to his family. He enjoyed taking trips with friends and spending time at the Jersey Shore. He was an avid flounder fisherman, loved being out on his boat and was a member of the Townsend Inlet Yacht Club in Sea Isle City, NJ. Jim enjoyed golf, going to his grandchildren's events and cooking. He was an often-frustrated Eagles fan, followed Penn State football and a regular attendee at Lancaster Catholic sporting events. He was a 32-degree Mason, as a member of Lancaster Masonic Lodge 43, the Lancaster Lodge of Perfection and the Scottish Rite Valley of Harrisburg.
In addition to his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his sons: Mark J. Engle of Lititz and Mathew E. married to Julie Engle of Landisville; his 5 grandchildren: Kaylie Engle (fiance of Kyle Fellman), and Alexis, Nicolas, Connor, and Jack Engle; and by his siblings: Bill Engle (husband of Sharon) of Millersville, and Lorraine Nolan of Leola. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathryn Ziedonis and daughter-in-law, Cathy Engle.
Friends will be received by Jim's family on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 6-7 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Christian Prayer Service to follow at 7 PM. Interment will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Neffsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Heart Assn., 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com