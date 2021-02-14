James C. Cook, Jr., of Wrightsville, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the age of 65. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late James C., Sr. and Doris (Reese) Cook. Jim was the husband of Pamela Cook, with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage in November.
Jim grew up in Columbia and attended Columbia High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, visiting flea markets, and collecting guns and knives. He was also a car enthusiast. He worked as a heavy and highway construction worker with Laborers Local 158. As a licensed blaster, he had a good time blasting on the pipeline. Jim was a life member of the Second Street Quarry Club and a member of the Susquehanna Fishing and Game. He liked spending time with his friends, kicking back and having a few.
In addition to his mother and wife, Jim is survived by his son, Jimmy Cook, husband of Bobbi Jo, of Wrightsville; two grandchildren, Allison and Owen (aka "Moose"); siblings: Eric Cook, of Wrightsville, Kristine Powers, of Mount Joy, and Chuck Cook, of Columbia; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
A public visitation for Jim will be held on Thursday, February 18th, at 10:00 AM at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home (519 Walnut Street, Columbia), followed by a private service for immediate family. The use of face masks and the following of social distancing guidelines is required. In lieu of flowers, donations to Susquehanna Fishing and Game are kindly encouraged (7084 Roundtop Lane, Wrightsville, PA 17368). Arrangements made by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville. www.Clydekraft.com