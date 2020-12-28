James C. Byers

James Calvin Byers, 90, went to be with Jesus on Christmas Day, 2020. Jim, or "Cal" as he was known to folks from the "southern end", was under hospice care since late October.
Jim and his wife Eunice Henry Byers would have celebrated their 34th Wedding Anniversary on January 10, 2021. Together they enjoyed travelling and camping adventures. During retirement they visited many of the southern states while living 10 years in Kentucky before returning to PA. Nashville, TN and Branson, MO were among his favorite trips.
Born in Drumore Township to the late Wayne J. and Mabel Barr Byers, he attended Quarryville High School then enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. Reaching the rank of Corporal while stationed at the Panama Canal, he was a proud veteran. He logged many safe driving miles for Mushroom Trucking and retired from Teamsters Local 771 following his last job with UPS. A founding member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren, Jim was a Christian that faithfully read morning devotions with Eunice. He most recently attended Grace Community Church, Willow Street.
Jim and his first wife, the late Blanche Funk Byers, were parents to Sharon Keene (Dennis), Karen Ream (David) and Keith Byers (Donna) who survive, along with 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by brothers Clair, Harold "Pete", and Wayne Byers, and sisters Dorothy Reath and Edna Trimble.
We Praise the Lord that Jim knew Jesus and is completely healed! Special thanks to Jim's stepdaughter Joni Sweigart who journeyed with Jim and Eunice through many health challenges over the years.
Graveside services will be at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603, at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be noted for "Food Bank" and made payable to Bethel E.C. Church, 3716 Main St., Conestoga, PA 17516. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com