James C. Battenfelder's love for family and adventure were captured through his photography, and each frame of those pictures expressed his 48-year love story to his wife Paulette, his pride of his three sons; Britton, Brendan and Bryant and his love for exploring new places. Family, responsibility, and pride were core values to his life all wrapped with his caring and generous spirit, and these attributes were unsuspectedly captured and recorded in his photographs.
Jim's self-taught ability to digitally record both old and new photographs was legendary. "Come look at this" were his famous words to family and friends as each took turns viewing a memory, a laugh, something new or the latest adventure. Jim fully lived and loved life and then enthusiastically shared the photos on one of his many computers.
From NASCAR Races to country music at Jamboree in the Hills, James (Jim) Conrad Battenfelder enjoyed an adventure. With his family he traveled to many corners of the globe. He proudly served his country through the Navy on the USS Keppler during the Vietnam War and taught his sons about responsibility and service through the Boy Scouts. His professional years included positions with RCA, DuPont, Dade Behring and Siemens. In every aspect of all chapters of his life, meeting people was a priority. He never missed an opportunity to engage in conversation, share his experiences, and learn from others.
Jim shared his gifts through his volunteer work with the Boy Scouts, at the American Helicopter Museum & Education Center in West Chester, PA and the Make a Wish Foundation, where he enjoyed meeting the children, assisting with granting wishes and using his photo skills to support the Convoy fundraiser.
Jim, 75, loved his life, and his 23-year battle with Parkinson's disease never stole his spirit to live it. He passed away June 13, 2021. Jim was born on March 24, 1946 in Brookline, Pennsylvania to parents William George and Mary Catherine (Morris) Battenfelder.
Jim is survived by his wife Paulette and their three sons; Britton (Rhonda) Battenfelder, Brendan (Lauren) Battenfelder, Bryant (Becca) Battenfelder and seven grandchildren: Henry, Bridget, Calla, Eve, Stella, Sylvia and Josephine. Plus, a baby boy who we believe will meet his Grandpa on his way to us for his expected arrival in September.
Visitation is at 10 AM Saturday, June 19th, 2021 followed by mass at 11 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church Rd., Oxford, PA 19363. Jim will be laid to rest at the Queen of Heaven cemetery in McMurray, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts to Camp Horseshoe, Chester County Council Reservation, cccbsa.org, where Jim spent numerous summers volunteering on the ropes course and mountain biking or to the National Centre for Padre Pio in Barto, PA, padreopio.org.
