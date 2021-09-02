James C. Alspach, 70, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021 after a 2.5 year battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Alfred and Mary Frances Alspach. He was the husband of Patricia Alspach who preceded him in death in 2016.
Jim graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. He served in the United States Army. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Ursinus College in Political Science and received his MBA in International Business from Thunderbird School of Global Management. Jim worked for many years as general manager for different international business companies.
After retiring back to Lancaster, Jim found a passion helping the aged. He was currently serving as president of the board of the Moravian Center Adult Day in Lancaster and enjoyed volunteering at LGH, assisting with the First Steps to Last Steps program.
Jim will be missed by his daughter, Jill Alspach of Philadelphia; son, Adam, husband of Micole Alspach of Farmington Hills, Michigan; grandson, Thomas and granddaughters, Madilyn and Patricia. He is also survived by his sister, Frances, wife of Frederick Wenner of Frederick, MD and his brothers, David, husband of Robyn Alspach, Alfred (Ted), husband of Mary Alspach and George Alspach, all of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Alspach.
Private burial with military honors were held in Conestoga Memorial Park. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Jim's memory to the Moravian Center Adult Day, 227 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
