James Bryner Endslow, 94 of Marietta, passed away at St. Anne's Retirement Community on Saturday, March 27, 2021, following a lengthy decline in health. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William Harold Bryner and Marguerite Elizabeth (Spangler) Endslow. He is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Jean (Coller) Endslow. James is also survived by his three daughters and their families: Margaret Kramer (Brad) of Mount Joy, Julie Shade of Camp Hill, and Ellen Endslow of West Chester; three grandchildren: Erin Kramer Ingoglia (Marc) of Bergenfield, NJ, Zachary Kramer of Landisville, and Olivia Shade of Pittsburgh; and one great-grandson: Brayden Ingoglia.
Jim was something of a renaissance man, having dabbled in a variety of careers throughout his life. He was a farmer, a carpenter, a mechanic, as well as a draftsman and surveyor. James eventually became a computer programmer and data processing manager, often complaining that he had been born too soon since he wasn't able to truly take advantage of the computer generation. He retired from Huth Engineers in Lancaster after 25 years of service. He was also a private and commercially licensed pilot and spent a number of years operating the Donegal Airport.
A 1944 graduate of East Donegal Township High School, he studied chemistry for one year at F&M College and took numerous additional part-time and evening courses throughout the years. He was drafted into the Army, where he served two years stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany.
A Free and Accepted Mason for 73 years, he was an active member of the Ashara-Casiphia Lodge #551, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Lancaster County Scottish Rite Club, Harrisburg Consistory, Donegal Masonic Hall Association, Zembo Temple, and York Rite. He was invited to become an honorary member of Supreme Council, 33rd Degree, Northern Masonic Jurisdiction in 1976, one of the youngest ever to be so honored.
Jim was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Mount Joy since 1961, where he was active in Sunday School and the choir for many years.
He is predeceased by three brothers – Harold B., George S., and William S Endslow.
A Celebration of Jim's life will take place at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 E. Main St., Mount Joy, on April 8, 2021, at 11 A.M. The family will receive family and friends from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with a Masonic Service to follow. Interment will take place following the service at Maytown Reformed Cemetery. Please follow COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks and practicing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512 or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com